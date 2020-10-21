Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Spain considering curfews to tackle new wave of coronavirus

(Xinhua)    13:21, October 21, 2020

MADRID, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Spanish government is mulling new restrictions including curfews to contain a new wave of COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Salvador Illa said Tuesday.

Imposing a curfew in the capital city of Madrid and possibly beyond would require "invoking the state of emergency," Illa told reporters, adding that any such measure lasting over two weeks would require the support of some opposition parties.

The country on Tuesday evening reported 13,873 new COVID-19 cases and 218 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 988,322 and the death toll to 34,210.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York