Kremlin slams Western accusations of cyber attacks

(Xinhua)    11:22, October 21, 2020

MOSCOW, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Western attempts to blame the Russian special services for cyber attacks are rooted in "frenzied Russophobia," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Russia strongly regrets that Western nations have developed a tendency to blame Russia and its special services for everything, Peskov told a daily briefing.

"The Russian Federation and its special services have never undertaken any cyber attacks, especially against the Olympics," he added.

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday announced an indictment of six Russian military intelligence officers allegedly involved in cyber attacks worldwide.

According to the department, the six defendants targeted Ukraine's electric power grid, the 2017 French elections, the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, as well as U.S. hospitals and medical facilities.

Moscow has denied the accusations.

