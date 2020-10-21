China proposes Gulf region multilateral dialogue platform for easing tensions

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday proposed building up a multilateral dialogue platform for the Gulf region to inject impetus to easing tensions under the premise of safeguarding the comprehensive Iran nuclear deal.

Wang, also Chinese state councilor, made the remarks when attending a ministerial session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Gulf region held via video link.

Noting that mounting tensions in the Gulf region have severely undermined the regional and even the international peace and security, Wang urged UNSC members and countries in the region to seek for the key to peace with sincerity and goodwill, and actively respond to the aspirations of the international community, especially people in the region.

Wang put forward three proposals: adhering to the rule of law to build a Gulf of peace, upholding good neighborliness to build a Gulf of security, and championing fairness and justice to build a Gulf of stability.

Calling the Gulf countries China's good friends and partners, Wang expressed the willingness to work with all countries in the region and the international community to continue contributing to the region's security and stability, and jointly build an "oasis of security" for the Gulf region.

Initiated by Russia, the rotating presidency for UNSC of the month, the ministerial session was hosted by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and attended by other UNSC member states, as well as foreign ministers of the Gulf region countries and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.