HOUSTON, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- One police officers died and another was injured after they were shot Tuesday morning in Houston, the U.S. state of Texas, Houston Police Department said.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said the shooting happened Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Houston. The officer killed has been identified as 41-year-old Sgt. Harold Preston who was shot more than once in the head.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner identified the second officer shot as Courtney Waller. He was shot in the arm and expected to survive.

Acevedo said officers were responding to a domestic violence situation when the shooting happened. The responding officers arrived at the scene and met the woman who had called police. The estranged wife of the suspect, identified as Elmer Manzano, told the officers she was moving out and wanted to retrieve items from the apartment but found the door was locked.

Officers spoke with the woman for an hour and the 14-year-old son, who was with the woman in the parking lot, managed to unlock the door and open it. That was when Manzano fired multiple rounds from the apartment, hitting both officers, Acevedo said.

The officers were sent to the hospital where Preston was pronounced dead. The teenage boy was also shot and sent to hospital with arm injury.

Police said the suspect later surrendered to the police officers who surrounded the apartment.