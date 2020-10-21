Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

France reports 20,468 new COVID-19 cases, 262 deaths

(Xinhua)    09:45, October 21, 2020

PARIS, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- A total of 20,468 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours in France, while the epidemic-related fatalities rose sharply by 262, health authorities said on Tuesday.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, 930,745 people have been diagnosed with the COVID-19, the eighth-highest in the world. Some 1,829 clusters were still under investigation, of which 148 were detected from Monday to Tuesday.

In one day, the respiratory illness had claimed 262 lives, a level unseen since May 17. The country's cumulative number of deaths now stands at 33,885.

Admissions to hospital surged by 797 to 12,458 and those in intensive care units increased by 78 to 2,177, with both tallies continuing weeks-long upward trend.

Since Oct. 17, a curfew has been imposed on nearly 20 million people at night in nine major urban areas where restrictions have already been in place, including closure of bars, pools and gyms. Entertainment facilities including circus, dance clubs, trade shows are banned, while all outdoor facilities, such as stadiums, remain open for fewer than 1,000 people.

As the world is struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, countries including France, Italy, China, Russia, Britain and the United States are racing to find a vaccine. According to the website of the World Health Organization, as of Oct. 19, there were 198 COVID-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, and 44 of them were in clinical trials.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York