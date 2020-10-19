Heihe: an urban gem on the China-Russia border

An urban gem on the China-Russia border…

A bustling hub of trade and commodities…

An exotic land of beauty and biodiversity…

A paradise for foodies…

This is Heihe, a border city in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. Heihe faces the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In our upcoming documentary, People’s Daily Online will take you on a journey where you will experience culture, trade and spectacular natural landscapes. Coming soon!