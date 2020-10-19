Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Oct 19, 2020
Heihe: an urban gem on the China-Russia border

By Yuan Meng, Liu Ning (People's Daily Online)    16:09, October 19, 2020

A bustling hub of trade and commodities…

An exotic land of beauty and biodiversity…

A paradise for foodies…

This is Heihe, a border city in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. Heihe faces the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In our upcoming documentary, People’s Daily Online will take you on a journey where you will experience culture, trade and spectacular natural landscapes. Coming soon!

