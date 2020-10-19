China's major economic indicators turn positive in Q3

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's major economic indicators returned to the positive territory in the third quarter of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The country's retail sales went up 0.9 percent year on year in Q3, the first quarterly rise this year, NBS data showed.

Industrial output growth accelerated from 4.4 percent year on year in Q2 to 5.8 percent in Q3.

The country's fixed-asset investment went up 0.8 percent year on year in the first three quarters, reversing a decline of 3.1-percent in the first half of this year.

Per capita disposable income rose 0.6 percent in the first nine months, compared with a decline of 1.3-percent in H1.