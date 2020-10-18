Beijing to hold Youth Taekwondo Championship in November

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 Beijing Youth Taekwondo Championship will be held on November 7 in the city's Daxing district.

As a youth event, the age range for both men's and women's group is among 17 and 18 years old. The competition weight categories start from 45kg for men and 42kg for women, with both genders having 10 categories in total.

In keeping with epidemic prevention and control measures, all participants will have to have their body temperatures checked, register their information, and show a 'green code' from China's big data health information system.