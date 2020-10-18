Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 18, 2020
Turkish president announces more gas reserves in Black Sea

(Xinhua)    14:04, October 18, 2020

ISTANBUL, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that Turkey found more gas reserves in the Black Sea.

"As a result of testing, analysis, and detailed engineering work, another 85 billion cubic meters were added to the reserves we had discovered," Erdogan said onboard the Fatih drillship in the Black Sea.

"Total amount of natural gas reserves in the Tuna-1 well in Sakarya Gas Field reached 405 billion cubic meters," he added after his inspections at the ship.

In August, the drilling ship discovered 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves.

The Fatih vessel started its drilling activities in late July in an exploration zone known as Tuna-1 off the northern Zonguldak province in the Black Sea region.

