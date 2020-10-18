Cinemas outside NYC allowed to reopen at 25 pct capacity: New York State governor

NEW YORK, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Outside of New York City, movie theaters in New York State can reopen at 25 percent capacity with up to 50 people per screen, starting Oct. 23, Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted on Saturday.

Theaters will only open outside NYC, in counties that are below 2 percent of COVID-19 test positivity rate on a 14-day average and have no cluster zones, he said.

Masks will be required at all times except when audience are seated and are eating or drinking. Assigned seating and social distancing between parties will be required in all theaters, and additional staffing is also required to guarantee full control of the situation, he added.

According to the governor, the state carried out 159,972 COVID-19 tests on Friday, 1,784 were positive, or 1.11 percent of the total.

The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 33,337 coronavirus deaths in the state as of Saturday afternoon, the worst in the United States.