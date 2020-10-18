Northwest China airport offers bonded fueling for jets on int'l flights

XI'AN, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi'an Xianyang International Airport in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, started to offer bonded fueling for jets on international flights Friday, which is aimed at helping airlines reduce operating costs on international routes.

Sichuan Airlines Flight 3U8227 to Delhi, India, became the first beneficiary of the favorable policy. It took off after filling 35 tonnes of bonded aviation oil at the airport Friday.

He Jian, secretary of the Party committee and director of the administrative committee of the airport area, said the bonded aviation oil business is expected to attract more domestic and foreign airlines to the airport and promote international trade.

He said the cost of aviation oil accounts for about 30-40 percent of the air transport cost. Based on the current oil price, the bonded fueling can save about 650 yuan (around 96.4 U.S. dollars) for each tonne of aviation oil for airlines.

In 2019, the airport refueled about 200,000 tonnes of aviation oil for flights on international routes. Based on this calculation, the bonded fueling business is expected to save about 130 million yuan for airlines.

Wang Yunlin, deputy director of the Shaanxi provincial department of commerce, said Shaanxi is actively building an air logistics transport corridor connecting Asia and Europe's major markets. The bonded aviation oil business has added impetus to facilitating Xi'an's role as an international air hub and helping Shaanxi better participate in development associated with the Belt and Road Initiative.