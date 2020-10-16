Russia to abandon trilateral MH17 talks, calls investigation biased

MOSCOW, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Russia will no longer participate in the trilateral consultations on the downing of the MH17 flight in 2014, describing them as biased and meaningless, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"Australia and the Netherlands did not seek to understand what actually happened in the summer of 2014, but were only aimed at getting Russia to plead guilty and receive compensation for the relatives of the victims," the statement said.

"Ultimately, without even waiting for the interim results of the consultations, The Hague chose a different path by filing an interstate complaint against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights," it said.

"Such unfriendly actions by the Netherlands make it meaningless to continue the tripartite consultations and our participation in them. The responsibility for disrupting the tripartite consultations thus rests entirely with The Hague," the statement read.

The ministry stressed that both the investigations carried out by the Netherlands Security Council and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) were biased, superficial and politicized with a strong focus on crafting false accusations against Russia.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, while flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. All 298 people on board died, including 196 Dutch citizens.

A report published by the JIT, which comprises representatives from the governments of the Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia, Belgium and Ukraine, in September 2016 alleged that the plane was shot down by a Russian-made Buk missile fired from a region in eastern Ukraine controlled by independence-seeking insurgents.

According to a Dutch government statement announced on July 10, the European country decided to bring Russia before the European Court of Human Rights "for its role in the downing of Flight MH17."

Russia has denied any involvement in the downing of MH17.