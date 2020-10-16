Chinese, Brazilian experts discuss bilateral ties, post-pandemic global economic recovery

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Third Meeting of the Brazilian Network for China Studies was held here on Wednesday, with officials and experts from both sides discussing bilateral ties and post-pandemic global economic recovery via video.

Speaking during the opening session of the virtual academic event sponsored by the Federal University of Pernambuco in Brazil, Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Yang Wanming said "the world today is at a historic and decisive moment. Human society faces a tough challenge -- the pandemic -- and at the same time, it faces the rise of practices against multilateralism."

At this complex but defining juncture, "despite the strong impact of the pandemic, the Chinese economy showed great resilience and potential. It grew 3.2 percent in the second quarter, leading the global recovery. The upward trend continued in the third quarter," he said.

According to "forecasts by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, China will be one of the few countries that will see positive growth in 2020," noted Yang.

In the coming months, China "will stimulate domestic demand and increase its opening up to the outside. We are concluding a new level of open economy, creating more opportunities for Brazil and other countries," Yang added.

Brazil's Secretary of Environment and Sustainability for the state of Pernambuco Jose Bertotti said China and Brazil have much room to expand mutual investment.

"Despite the difficulties that crop up, the investment potential between our countries, and potential for expanding these investments, is becoming clearer every day," Bertotti said.

"At the same time, Sino-Brazilian bilateral ties must make a leap in quality, strengthening technological, scientific and cultural cooperation," he added.

The meeting, held through Oct. 16, will analyze such topics as the challenge of climate change in China and Brazil, post-pandemic Sino-Brazilian relations, Chinese foreign investment in Brazil and Latin America, transformations in China's economic growth structures and their impacts on BRICS countries, among others.

The Brazilian Network for China Studies was inaugurated in November 2017 to deepen studies on China in Brazil. Currently, the network has about 300 members, including academics, journalists, diplomats, business leaders, and other professionals.