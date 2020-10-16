Italy-China Foundation releases handbook for Italian companies looking to operate in China

ROME, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The business studies division of the Italy-China Foundation on Thursday presented its "China 2020" annual report, aimed at making it easier for Italian companies to operate and invest in Chinese market.

Thursday's event was organized by the Italy-China Foundation's Business Studies Center, along with Promex, part of the Chamber of Commerce for the northern city of Padova, and the Made in Vicenza, from that city's Chamber of Commerce.

The report gathers research, risk analysis, and forecasts relevant in the short and medium-term for the Chinese market, explaining the economic climate in China and the access to the markets. The report also seeks to identify the best economic sectors for Italian businesses in the Chinese market.

Filippo Fasulo, director of the Italy-China Foundation's Business Studies Center, called the report an "invaluable tool" for Italian companies interested in Chinese markets.

The Italy-China Foundation, which was founded by Italian industrialist Cesare Romiti in 2003, produces the China report every year.