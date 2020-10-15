China opposes Canada's remarks on "coercive diplomacy"

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expressed opposition to the Canadian side's remarks on "coercive diplomacy" and once again urged Canada to immediately release Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the statements when responding to a query about the phrase at Wednesday's regular press conference.

According to media reports, the Canadian leader said in an interview on Oct. 13 that "We will remain absolutely committed to working with our allies to ensure that China's approach of coercive diplomacy, its arbitrary detention of two Canadian citizens alongside other citizens of other countries around the world is not viewed as a successful tactic by them." On the same day, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on the 50th anniversary of Canada-China diplomatic ties that "As we build a new framework for relations with China ... The use of coercive diplomacy causes Canada to re-examine its approach."

While firmly deploring and opposing the Canadian side deliberately confusing right and wrong and once again making erroneous comments, Zhao said China had lodged stern representations with the Canadian side about the matter.

"First, why hasn't it been able to acknowledge that the difficulties in China-Canada relations in recent two years are caused by Canada's arbitrary detention of Meng Wanzhou, an innocent Chinese citizen who hasn't breached any Canadian law?" Zhao asked. "Second, of all the U.S. allies, why was Canada the only one that agreed to cooperate with the U.S. on detaining Meng Wanzhou? Third, why has Canada been secretive about the information disclosure of the Meng Wanzhou case and doing all they can to prevent more related documents from being made public?"

He concluded that it is hypocritical and weak for the Canadian government not to face up to the above-mentioned facts and not to tell their people the whole truth.

"What the Canadian side has done is arbitrary detention in every sense of the term and typical 'coercive diplomacy'," said Zhao. "All 1.4 billion Chinese people and the larger international community see that very clearly."

He stressed that it is China's consistent and clear position to attach importance to China-Canada relations. Only through mutual respect and equal treatment can such bilateral relations achieve steady and lasting growth.

"We once again strongly urge Canada to correct mistakes, immediately release Ms. Meng Wanzhou and ensure her safe return to China, remove this barrier in China-Canada ties, and bring the bilateral relationship back on the right track," said Zhao.