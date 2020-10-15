Greek FM in Baghdad to boost bilateral ties

BAGHDAD, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday to boost bilateral relations.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in a joint press conference after his meeting with Dendias in Baghdad that Greece is "Iraq's partner" and the two sides have signed two memoranda of understanding to be a basis for developing relations between the two countries.

"We have touched on the regional and international situation, and we confirmed that peaceful dialogue is the only way to solve problems on the basis of international law, respecting states' sovereignty, and non-interference in the internal affairs of states," Hussein told the press conference.

Hussein also expressed thanks to Greece for its stance in assisting Iraq in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) group through its role as part of the international coalition, saying that Greece provided support and military training to the Iraqi army in its war against the extremist IS organization.

For his part, Dendias told reporters that he "exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional affairs, and relations between Iraq and Greece are at a good level. We aspire to boost development and relations at the economic level."