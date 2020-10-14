Xi Jinping on reform and opening up

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday attended a grand gathering celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone and delivered an important speech.

Xi has on many occasions stressed continuing reform and opening up. The following are some highlights of his quotes.

-- Shenzhen should advance with the times and deepen reform on all fronts.

-- Shenzhen should keep on forging ahead to expand all-round opening up.

-- Foreign countries are welcomed to participate more in the reform, opening up and development of China's special economic zones.

-- Reform and opening up is always an ongoing task and will never end. Without reform and opening up, China would not be what it is today, nor would it have the prospects for a brighter future.

-- Expanding and advancing opening up, and promoting reform and development through opening up, is a powerful instrument through which China can achieve continuing progress.

-- Openness brings progress, while isolation leads to backwardness. China cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world, and the world needs China for global prosperity.

-- The more we continue reform, the more attention we should pay to the coordination of planning, implementation, and results.

-- China is committed to promoting higher-standard opening up, firmly upholds the multilateral trading system, and will expand market access for foreign capital in broader areas and create a first-class business environment.