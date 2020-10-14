Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Shenzhen a miracle in world development history: Xi

(Xinhua)    11:10, October 14, 2020

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 2, 2020 shows a view of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENZHEN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Shenzhen is a brand-new city created by the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese people since the country's reform and opening up, and its development over the past 40 years is a miracle in the world development history, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while delivering a speech at a grand gathering celebrating the 40th establishment anniversary of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York