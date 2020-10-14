Shenzhen a miracle in world development history: Xi

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 2, 2020 shows a view of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENZHEN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Shenzhen is a brand-new city created by the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese people since the country's reform and opening up, and its development over the past 40 years is a miracle in the world development history, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while delivering a speech at a grand gathering celebrating the 40th establishment anniversary of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone.