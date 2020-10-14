China issues guideline to deepen education evaluation reform

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a guideline to deepen the reform of education evaluation.

The guideline, jointly issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, stressed adhering to scientific education evaluation and speeding up the modernization of education.

The evaluation of education work by Party committees and local governments should be improved to help them perform their duties more scientifically, said the guideline.

It also called for improving the evaluation of schools, teachers and students to facilitate nurturing young generations with an all-round moral, intellectual, physical and aesthetical grounding in addition to hard-working spirit.

Local authorities have been asked to implement the guideline in keeping with local conditions.