China, Malaysia reach wide range of consensuses on cooperation: Wang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China and Malaysia have reached a series of consensus on a wide range of issues including strengthening bilateral cooperation, fighting COVID-19, upholding multilateralism, and maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea, among others, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein following their bilateral meeting, Wang said his visit is the first by a Chinese foreign minister to Malaysia since the COVID-19 outbreak and he is also the first foreign minister that Malaysia has officially hosted since then, which speaks volumes about the high level of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Malaysia. It also demonstrates the good tradition of mutual trust and mutual support between the two countries.

Facing the unprecedented challenges, China and Malaysia have been working together with solidarity to tide over this trying time, achieving great progress together in responding to the COVID-19 and deepening the friendship between brothers and neighbors, he said.

Trade and investment between China and Malaysia have bucked the trend by registering growth, while bilateral cooperation across the board has been moving forward continuously, he said, adding that the bilateral relationship has been showing strong resilience and China-Malaysia cooperation is set to embrace even brighter prospects.

During his visit to Malaysia, the two countries conducted in depth and wide ranging exchange of views on how to tackle the current challenges and how to grow China-Malaysia relations in the long term, after which a series of important consensus have been reached, Wang said.

Both countries have agreed to strengthen strategic coordination. To enhance cooperation in the post COVID-19 time, the two countries will set up a high level committee for cooperation led by the two foreign ministers and will formulate framework documents for inter-governmental cooperation so as to take forward the cooperation in various areas in a coordinated manner, and to bring the China-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level, he said.

Both countries have agreed to further deepen cooperation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. China stands ready to continue to share experience and expertise with Malaysia on the containment and therapeutics of COVID-19, and to collaborate on vaccine research, development, production and procurement, in a joint effort with greater solidarity in order to defeat COVID-19, he said.

Both countries have agreed to explore the establishment of three important channels including fast track for essential travel, green lane for the movement of goods and lifeline for transportation of food supplies in order to keep the industrial and supply chains open and smooth and ensure the security of critical strategic supplies, he said.

Both countries have agreed to speed up the Belt and Road cooperation. The two sides will continue to advance the cooperation of the twin industrial parks, namely the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park and the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park, the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and other key projects to continue to release dynamism for development and boost the economic recovery and growth of both countries at a faster pace, he said, adding that China stands ready to continue to import high quality Malaysian palm oil.

Both countries have agreed to build an open world economy. China welcomes Malaysia to participate in next month's China International Import Expo as a guest country of honor, and China also welcomes Malaysia to continue taking an active part in China-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Expo, Wang said.

China will also support Malaysia in hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting and will work with Malaysia for the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) within this year, he added.

Both countries have agreed to advance China-ASEAN cooperation. Both sides will take the celebration of a number of important occasions, such as the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-ASEAN Free Trade Area this year and the 20th anniversary of China-ASEAN dialogue relations next year, as opportunities to further upgrade and elevate the China-ASEAN cooperation to keep the East Asia cooperation focus on two major themes, namely the COVID-19 response and development, in order to contribute to peace, stability and prosperity and development of this region, Wang said.

Both countries have agreed to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea. Both are of the view that the South China Sea should not be a ground for major power wrestling, teeming with warships, he said.

China and ASEAN countries have full capacity and wisdom as well as responsibility to maintain peace and tranquility in the South China Sea, he said. China and ASEAN countries should work together to remove external disruptions and continue to implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) as well as endeavor for an early conclusion of an effective and meaningful Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC), he added.

Both countries have agreed to step up cooperation in international affairs. Both being developing countries in Asia and representatives of emerging economies, China and Malaysia should jointly uphold and practice multilateralism, oppose hegemony and power politics and jointly promote rejuvenation of Asia and the development of the world, he said.

Wang pointed out that while COVID-19 is having profound impact on our world today, it is even more imperative to deliver on the call of the times in pursuing peace and development as the trend towards win-win cooperation is gaining momentum.

In the historic process of human progress and solidarity, China and Malaysia as two responsible countries will definitely be able to make due and important contributions, work with other countries in the world to open up a better future with greater prosperity, he added.