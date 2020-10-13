Magnificent drone view of gigantic volcano cluster in NE China’s Heilongjiang

In Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, there are five lakes here that were interconnected by a volcanic eruption and named the "Wudalianchi," meaning "five connected lakes" in Chinese.

The gigantic volcanic cluster mainly consists of 14 young volcanoes with heights between 400 to 600 meters.The last eruption of these volcanoes occurred around 300 years ago. But for volcanoes, 300 years is not long at all.

Photo taken on September 24, 2020 shows Wudalianchi ("five connected lakes") scenic area in Heihe city. The area has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Location. (Photo/Wudalianchi Broadcast and TV Station)

Centuries later, humans and wildlife have already reshaped the landscape to what we see today.

With its wealth of geological features, Wudalianchi is celebrated as a "Natural Volcano Museum" and a "Living Textbook on Volcanoes."

