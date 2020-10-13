Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese lawmakers to review draft provisions on sexual crimes against minors

(Xinhua)    09:49, October 13, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers will deliberate on harsher punishments for sexual crimes against children at the upcoming session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, a spokesperson said Monday.

Zang Tiewei, a spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, said the session will have a second reading of the provisions for a draft amendment to the Criminal Law after absorbing public opinion.

The draft provisions are about the handling of cases involving those who rape minors or outrage their modesty.

The Standing Committee of the 13th NPC will convene its 22nd session from Tuesday to Saturday in Beijing.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York