China to launch mass entrepreneurship and innovation week

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- China will hold this year's national mass entrepreneurship and innovation week from Oct. 15 to 21, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Monday.

The annual event will involve activities held across the country under the theme "Innovation leads entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship drives employment."

Over 160 projects will be exhibited online to showcase the achievements of innovation and entrepreneurship in China.

The event aims to help build a climate for innovation, entrepreneurship and creation, and unleash the driving forces of innovation, entrepreneurship and creation throughout society, according to the NDRC.

Last year, the country held its national mass entrepreneurship and innovation week from June 5 to 11.

The mass entrepreneurship and innovation policy, introduced in 2014, has been an effective driver for economic growth and the consistent transition between traditional and new growth engines. It has also contributed to the creation of new jobs and the increase in incomes.