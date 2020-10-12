Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Oct 12, 2020
2nd Insectivorous Plant Exhibition held in Shanghai

(Xinhua)    13:44, October 12, 2020

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows the venus flytrap in Shanghai Botanical Garden in east China's Shanghai. More than 250 varieties of insectivorous plants are on display during the 2nd Insectivorous Plant Exhibition. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)


