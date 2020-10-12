2nd Insectivorous Plant Exhibition held in Shanghai

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows the venus flytrap in Shanghai Botanical Garden in east China's Shanghai. More than 250 varieties of insectivorous plants are on display during the 2nd Insectivorous Plant Exhibition. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)
China, on behalf of 26 countries, criticizes U.S., other We…
China to hold import expo on schedule, committed to further…
Golden Week holiday bounce back highlights China's recovery…
Fighter bombers execute patrol flight
Chinese envoy rejects U.S. accusations at UN