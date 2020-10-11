Chinese embassy delivers second batch of medical supplies to Brazil to help fight COVID-19

BRASILIA, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Brazil on Friday delivered the second batch of anti-epidemic material sent by the Chinese government to the South American country.

The shipment included materials such as N95 masks, protective clothing, goggles, and other medical supplies destined for use in the indigenous communities of the Amazon to strengthen the region's fight against the pandemic.

Chinese ambassador to Brazil, Yang Wanming, said in a speech that China and Brazil have worked closely in fighting the pandemic, and that officials from both countries have been in close contact over the past year.

According to the ambassador, China will continue to support Brazil in overcoming the pandemic by providing material assistance, exchanging medical expertise, intensifying cooperation on vaccines, and collaborating with Brazil through bilateral mechanisms in the post-epidemic era.

"We will join forces with Brazil and other countries to build an international family characterized by harmony and cooperation," Yang stated.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the professionals working on the front lines. I hope that the persevering and optimistic Brazilian people will soon overcome the pandemic, and that Sino-Brazilian friendship will emerge stronger from this joint battle," Yang concluded.

Juliano Nascimento, representing the Brazilian federal government as well as the country's Amazon Committee, sincerely thanked the government and the people of China for once again providing valuable assistance to Brazil.

He said that the first batch of medical supplies sent by the Chinese government provided significant support to the country's fight against the pandemic, and the second shipment will be put to good use in helping the Amazon region.

According to the representative, Brazil is willing to continue coordinating and promoting bilateral cooperation during and after the epidemic, to the benefit to both peoples.