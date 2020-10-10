Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Indonesian president's special envoy

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesian President's special envoy and the country's Coordinator for Cooperation with China, in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

KUNMING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesian President's special envoy and the country's Coordinator for Cooperation with China, in southwest China's Yunnan Province Friday.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Indonesia diplomatic relations, Wang expressed the hope that the two countries should strengthen cooperation in fields including vaccine, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

He said that the two countries should play a leading role in upholding fairness and justice, maintaining multilateralism and the democratization of international relations, and safeguarding the common interests of emerging economies.

Luhut said that Indonesia is willing to focus on strengthening vaccine and health cooperation with China, sign cooperation documents on the Belt and Road Initiative and Global Maritime Fulcrum at an early date, and jointly uphold multilateralism.