Trudeau announces additional funding for food banks in Canada amid COVID-19 spikes

OTTAWA, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday urged Canadians to stem the spread of the COVID-19 as the country is at a tipping point of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're at a tipping point in this pandemic. Not only is the second wave underway, yesterday we hit the highest daily recorded cases, well above what we saw this spring," he said at a press conference.

"I know this is discouraging, especially going into Thanksgiving weekend. But remember this when things were at their bleakest during the first wave, Canadians pulled together and flattened the curve."

Trudeau also announced an additional 100 million Canadian dollars (about 76 million U.S. dollars) in federal funding for food banks across Canada to help them meet the surge in demand for their services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a new COVID-19 modeling report issued by the Canadian government on Friday. The total of Canadian COVID-19 is on track to hit between 188,150 and 197,830 cases, and between 9,690 and 9,800 deaths as of October. 17.

As of Friday noon, there were a total of 177,613 COVID-19 cases and 9,583 deaths, according to CTV.

The report said that a stronger response is needed now to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as rates of infection are already accelerating rapidly in four populous provinces of Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Ontario reported 939 new cases Friday morning, smashing the previous record of 797 cases set on Thursday, while Quebec confirmed 1,102 new infections.

Friday morning, the Ontario government re-urged people across the province to stay home except for essential purposes.

The government also announced new anti-COVID measures, which will go into effect on Saturday, including closing indoor dining, gyms, cinemas, casinos, performing arts and racing venues.