BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- China hopes certain U.S. politicians will stop blaming other countries over responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, as blaming others will not drive COVID-19 away or save the sick, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying's remarks came after certain U.S. politicians made accusations against China over the pandemic during a meeting in Tokyo with the foreign ministers of Japan, India and Australia.

Hua noted that the 21st century is an era of globalization where the interests of all countries are deeply intertwined. She said that a closed and exclusive "small circle" is not conducive to enhancing mutual trust and cooperation, especially at a time when the international community is jointly facing the major and urgent tasks of coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting global economic recovery.

"It is hoped that relevant countries will bear in mind the common interests of all countries and mankind, focus on strengthening cooperation to combat the pandemic, and create a peaceful environment and cooperation opportunities for global economic recovery. That serves the common interests of all countries," Hua said.

The timeline of China's fight against COVID-19 is clear and China's anti-epidemic efforts and achievements are obvious to all, Hua said. "China's respect for science and fact, and its commitment to putting life and people first, have contributed to the country's major strategic achievements in the fight against COVID-19."

Noting that there are currently nearly 7.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 210,000 cumulative deaths in the United States, Hua asked, "As the world's most powerful country with the best medical resources, why did the United States exhibit such a shocking response to the pandemic?"

"Earlier, U.S. media also reported that the earliest case of infection in the United States may have occurred in October last year. What has the United States done? Why wasn't the epidemic situation detected and reported in time? Why weren't comprehensive detection and epidemic prevention measures taken in time?" Hua asked.

"Isn't the loss of 210,000 lives enough to awaken the consciences of those American politicians?" Hua asked.

"We hope certain U.S. politicians will stop blaming other countries over responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, as blaming others will not drive COVID-19 away or save the sick," Hua said.

Hua said that certain U.S. politicians should cease their constant repetitions of lies, return to rationality, focus on dealing with the pandemic, and do their best to save American lives.