CDC forecasts up to 233,000 COVID-19 deaths in U.S. by Oct. 31

Empty chairs sit on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Oct. 4, 2020. Twenty thousand empty chairs were set up near the White House on Sunday to mourn the more than 200,000 lives lost in United States from COVID-19. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A new ensemble forecast published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday projects up to 233,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States by Oct. 31.

The new national ensemble forecast predicts that 2,800 to 6,800 new COVID-19 deaths will likely be reported during the week ending Oct. 31, and a total of 224,000 to 233,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by that date.

U.S. national flags representing the 200,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the United States are placed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 22, 2020. U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpassed 200,000 on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

"The state- and territory-level ensemble forecasts predict that over the next 4 weeks, the number of newly reported deaths per week may decrease in seven jurisdictions," said the projection.

Trends in numbers of future reported deaths are uncertain or predicted to remain stable in the other states and territories, said the projection.

Months into the pandemic, the United States has recorded more than 7,591,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 212,400 deaths as of Thursday evening, according to the real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.