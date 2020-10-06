Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 12 new imported COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,933, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Of the new imported cases, five were reported in Guangdong, three in Sichuan, two in Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,720 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 213 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.