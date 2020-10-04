Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 4, 2020
Israeli minister tests positive for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    16:05, October 04, 2020

Israel's Minister of Environmental Protection Gila Gamliel tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the minister said on her Twitter account late on Saturday.

"I was diagnosed as positive for coronavirus. I feel good and hope to recover quickly. I wish all Israeli patients complete healing," the minister said.

Gamliel is the fourth Israeli minister who has tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late February. The other three ministers have recovered.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Israel has reached 264,857 on Sunday, with 70,172 active cases.

