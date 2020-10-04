Israeli minister tests positive for COVID-19

Israel's Minister of Environmental Protection Gila Gamliel tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the minister said on her Twitter account late on Saturday.

"I was diagnosed as positive for coronavirus. I feel good and hope to recover quickly. I wish all Israeli patients complete healing," the minister said.

Gamliel is the fourth Israeli minister who has tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late February. The other three ministers have recovered.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Israel has reached 264,857 on Sunday, with 70,172 active cases.