Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,279 to 299,237

(Xinhua)    16:04, October 04, 2020

COVID-19 cases in Germany rose by 2,279 to 299,237 over the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said Sunday.

The death toll from the disease increased by two to 9,529, data from the federal agency shows.

According to Johns Hopkins University, however, the infection number has already surpassed the 300,000 benchmark.

COVID-19 research in Germany has been intensive. The country on Friday approved the third clinical trial of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by the German Center for Infection Research and the pharmaceutical company IDT Biologika.

A large-scale antibody study in Germany was also announced Thursday. The study will involve 34,000 adult volunteers to investigate the spread of the virus.

