Global COVID-19 cases surpass 34 mln: Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    09:55, October 02, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 34 million on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 34,092,696 with a total of 1,016,050 deaths worldwide as of 1:23 p.m. local time (1723 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The United States reported the most cases and deaths, which stood at 7,252,701 and 207,331, respectively. India recorded 6,312,584 cases, ranking the second in the global chart. Brazil registered the world's third largest caseload of 4,810,935 and the second largest death toll of 143,952.

Countries with more than 750,000 cases also include Russia, Colombia, Peru, Spain and Argentina, while other countries with over 35,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Britain and Italy, according to the center.

