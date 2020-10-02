Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 10 new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,875, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Of the new imported cases, three were reported in Sichuan, two each in Fujian and Guangdong, and one each in Shanghai, Chongqing and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,686 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 189 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.