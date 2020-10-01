Macao holds reception to celebrate 71st anniversary of founding of PRC

Chief Executive of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng addresses a reception celebrating the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Macao, south China, Oct. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Trump’s seven minutes of nonsense brings U.S. into disrepute
Wonderland beyond imagination: explore Enshi in central Chi…
‘TikTok transaction’: ‘unequal treaties’ cannot be signed b…
TikTok’s seeking development in the U.S. is like asking a t…
Xi eyes permanent friendship with Cuba