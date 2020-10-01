Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Macao holds reception to celebrate 71st anniversary of founding of PRC

(Xinhua)    17:20, October 01, 2020

Chief Executive of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng addresses a reception celebrating the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Macao, south China, Oct. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)


【1】【2】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York