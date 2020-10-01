Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on love for family, country

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Thursday marks the Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional holiday for family reunion in China.

Coincidentally, this year's Mid-Autumn Festival overlaps with China's National Day, marking a good occasion to celebrate the love for the family and for the nation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has, on many occasions, stressed the interconnectedness between families and the country, calling on people to value the family, carry on family virtues and dedicate themselves to the country.

The following are some highlights of his quotes:

-- The Chinese people have traditionally been combining their love for the family with that for the country. They value working for the common good and putting duty before self; they are convinced that everyone takes a share of responsibility for the country's rise and fall.

-- The Chinese nation has always valued the family. As an ancient saying goes: "The state is essential under Heaven. The family is essential for the state." A harmonious family will prosper.

-- The family is the basic unit of society and the first school that we attend in life. Regardless of how the times change, or how our lives are transformed, we must remain committed to laying emphasis on the family, family education and fine family traditions.

-- A prosperous and strong nation and the national rejuvenation are embodied by the happiness of the families and the improvement of hundreds of millions of people's lives. A nation can do well only when families do well.

-- We should combine our love for families with our love for the nation and integrate our family dreams with the dream of the nation.

-- Currently, the Chinese people are forging ahead along the new Long March towards the two centenary goals and the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation. To ensure that the dreams of families come true, we must realize the Chinese Dream.