Trump campaign advisor steps down to get help with "overwhelming stress"

(Xinhua)    14:37, October 01, 2020

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Brad Parscale, a senior advisor for U.S. President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, is stepping down to get help with "overwhelming stress."

"I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress," Parscale said in a statement to U.S. media outlets on Wednesday.

The statement came days after Parscale was taken to a hospital after his wife reported that he was armed and threatening to harm himself inside their home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Parscale, 44, resigned as manager of the Trump 2020 campaign in July but has continued overseeing its digital strategy.

He was replaced by Bill Stepien, Trump's former director of political affairs at the White House.

