BAGHDAD, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Three rockets on Wednesday landed near a U.S.-led coalition military base outside Erbil airport in the Iraqi semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan, causing no casualties, security sources said.

The attack took place in the evening when unidentified militants fired six rockets from a village located between the Iraqi army and Kurdish Peshmerga security forces in the west of the Kurdish regional capital Erbil, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Three of the rockets were destroyed in the air by the U.S. air defense weapons and the other three landed near the international coalition's base outside Erbil airport, the source said.

The Iraqi army seized two vehicles that were carrying the rocket launchers left by the attackers who fled the scene, the source added.

A Kurdish security source also told Xinhua that three rockets landed in an area between two villages near the airport without causing casualties.

The Peshmerga forces closed the main road to the west of Erbil and further to the city of Mosul, some 400 km north of Baghdad, the Kurdish source said on condition of anonymity.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the rocket attack on the relatively peaceful Kurdistan region.

Baghdad airport and the Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops across Iraq, as well as the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone, have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks.

According to media reports, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo privately warned Iraq earlier that the United States would close its embassy in Baghdad if the Iraqi government doesn't move to stop such attacks.

U.S. troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against the Islamic State militants, mainly providing training and advising to the Iraqi forces.