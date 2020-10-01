Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 11 new imported COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,865, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the new imported cases, seven were reported in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, and one each in Sichuan and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,679 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 186 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.