China's cultural, tourism industry embraces digitalization: report

(Xinhua)    02:40, October 01, 2020

FUZHOU, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's cultural and tourism industry is embracing the trend of digitalization, with sharp increases in online reservations and ticketing at tourist destinations, showed a report released on Wednesday.

The online reservation rate at scenic spots with the country's highest 5A rating has reached 94 percent, according to the report on digitalization of 5A-level scenic spots, released at a forum held in Longyan, east China's Fujian Province.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak this year, the online ticketing rates at scenic sites nationwide have risen to around 40 percent from less than 20 percent in 2019, signaling an accelerated digitalization process.

The report also rated the Palace Museum in Beijing, Wuzhen in east China's Zhejiang Province, and the Wuzhizhou Island tourist area in the southern Hainan Province as the top three 5A-level scenic spots in terms of digitalization.

Li Lei, an official from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said the digitalization of the industry featuring mainly diversified online content such as live streaming, exhibitions, and performances, has boosted industrial upgrading and consumption.

