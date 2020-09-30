China's commitment to climate protection encouraging: German chancellor

BERLIN, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that encouraged by China's latest commitment to climate protection and emissions cuts, Europe will work with China in this field.

China's participation in climate protection efforts is very important and unlike other large emitters, it is gratifying that China stands by the Paris climate agreement, Merkel said in a speech at the Bundestag.

"When you see the development challenges the country still faces, these are very ambitious goals, which should also encourage us in Europe to really achieve our goals," said Merkel, referring to China's commitment to climate targets.

China aims to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the General Debate of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly via video on Sept. 22.

Relations with China will be one of the major topics of member state leaders at the upcoming European Union (EU) special summit scheduled for Oct. 1-2, said Merkel, expressing hope that the EU-China investment agreement will reach a breakthrough.