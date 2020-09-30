Macao ready for tourists during China's National Day holiday

MACAO, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Government departments of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) are ready to embrace tourists during the country's National Day holiday, with a series of measures in place to ensure order and pandemic prevention, said local authorities Tuesday.

During a joint press conference held by the SAR government departments, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) said it has rolled out measures such as publicizing information on COVID-19 pandemic prevention among visitors, stepping up patrols and issuing industry notices.

MGTO said that it has sent the latest pandemic prevention guidelines for travel agencies to brief employees such as tour bus drivers and tour guides, and enhance their awareness of personal hygiene practices against the pandemic.

China is set to welcome eight days of national holiday this year as the Mid-Autumn Festival coincide with the country's National Day.

During the long holiday, MGTO will conduct thorough inspections at different tourist attractions, ports of entry and districts with police authorities to combat illegal accommodation.

Macao's Public Security Police Force said it will keep close cooperation with Zhuhai's immigration authorities and prepare for an increasing number of tourists entering Macao by opening more passages and counters in the ports of entry.

Macao's Health Bureau said it will send more personnel to the ports of entry to check the health code and nucleic acid test result of COVID-19 of tourists, and prepare for any emergencies.

MGTO has rolled out Macao Light Festival 2020 from Sept. 26 to Oct. 31, and will present a fireworks show on the National Day.

As of Tuesday, no new COVID-19 case have been reported in Macao for 95 consecutive days.