Novel coronavirus "happened naturally": WHO chief

(Xinhua)    09:16, September 28, 2020

GENEVA, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has reiterated the natural origin of the novel coronavirus.

"The virus has happened naturally," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday at a media briefing on COVID-19.

"WHO believes in science and evidence and that's why we say science, solutions and solidarity," he said.

Many studies on the origin of the virus have overwhelmingly showed that the virus, or SARS-CoV-2, originated naturally rather than from any institution.

