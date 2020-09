Construction workers of the Quzhou-Ningde Railway pose for a photo in front of a train at the Ningde Railway Station in Ningde, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 27, 2020. The Quzhou-Ningde Railway, which links Quzhou in east China's Zhejiang and Ningde in southeast China's Fujian, began its operation on Sunday. The railway spans 379 kilometers with a designed speed of 160 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Peng Zhangqing)