Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually on Nov. 21 to 22 -- Saudi G20 presidency statement

(Xinhua)    08:40, September 28, 2020

RIYADH, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 G20 Leaders' Summit will be held virtually on Nov. 21 to 22, chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's G20 presidency said in a statement early Monday.

The statement said the Saudi G20 presidency will "build on the success of the extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders' Summit held in March and on the outcomes of over 100 virtual working groups and ministerial meetings."

G20, the world's premier platform for international economic cooperation, is leading the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic. G20 members have contributed over 21 billion U.S. dollars to support the production, distribution and access to diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, according to the statement.

Under the theme of "Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century for All", the upcoming Leaders' Summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth, the statement added.

G20 leaders will also address vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and lay down the foundations for a better future, it said. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York