TEHRAN, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday accused the U.S. administration of committing the "greatest savagery" with its economic siege on Iran, official news agency IRNA reported.

"Americans recently said that they have inflicted tens of billions of U.S. dollars in damage to Iran. In the past three years, they have caused at least a damage of 150 billion U.S. dollars," Rouhani said at a meeting of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus in Tehran.

Iranians resentful of shortages and economic pressure should direct their "curses, maledictions and hate" towards the White House, the Iranian president said.