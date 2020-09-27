Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Sep 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Iranian president slams "savagery" of U.S. sanctions

(Xinhua)    09:28, September 27, 2020

TEHRAN, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday accused the U.S. administration of committing the "greatest savagery" with its economic siege on Iran, official news agency IRNA reported.

"Americans recently said that they have inflicted tens of billions of U.S. dollars in damage to Iran. In the past three years, they have caused at least a damage of 150 billion U.S. dollars," Rouhani said at a meeting of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus in Tehran.

Iranians resentful of shortages and economic pressure should direct their "curses, maledictions and hate" towards the White House, the Iranian president said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York