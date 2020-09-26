China unveils guideline to promote media convergence

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council have recently released a guideline to further beef up the country's media convergence.

The document calls for assembling more quality content, advanced technologies, professional talent and funds to internet platforms and mobile terminals.

Highlighting the integrated development driven by advanced technology, it also stresses the need to better use 5G, big data and artificial intelligence, among others.

In terms of the cultivation of professionals, the newly released guideline calls for a more active, open and effective policy on talent recruitment, and putting more young and middle-aged talent who are adept at new media into key positions.