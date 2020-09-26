China investigates over 69,000 cases of criminals' "protective umbrella"

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Since 2018, China's disciplinary inspection and supervisory agencies have investigated over 69,000 cases involving officials acting as a "protective umbrella" for organized crimes or local bullies.

As of the end of August, a total of 82,159 people have been punished for such offenses, and 8,411 people's cases were transferred to judicial agencies, according to a statement from the national office against organized crime.

China launched a campaign to combat organized crime and local bullies in early 2018.