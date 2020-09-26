Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Sep 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Int'l trade fair to open in Tianjin

(Xinhua)    13:53, September 26, 2020

TIANJIN, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The China Tianjin International Fair for Investment and Trade will open online in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Oct. 12, focusing on cooperation and innovation, the organizing committee said Friday.

The fair, which will last until Oct. 16, is held by the Ministry of Commerce, Tianjin Municipal People's Government, All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and China General Chamber of Commerce.

The fair will host six themed exhibitions and build 24-hour online exhibition halls for the participating companies to display their products.

More than 100 exhibitors from members in Pacific Economic Cooperation Council and some 80 foreign trade companies in Tianjin are expected to display thousands of products including handicrafts, sports and electronic products, toys, daily necessities and outdoor products at the fair.

The fair has been an annual event since 1994.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York