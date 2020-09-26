Int'l trade fair to open in Tianjin

TIANJIN, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The China Tianjin International Fair for Investment and Trade will open online in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Oct. 12, focusing on cooperation and innovation, the organizing committee said Friday.

The fair, which will last until Oct. 16, is held by the Ministry of Commerce, Tianjin Municipal People's Government, All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and China General Chamber of Commerce.

The fair will host six themed exhibitions and build 24-hour online exhibition halls for the participating companies to display their products.

More than 100 exhibitors from members in Pacific Economic Cooperation Council and some 80 foreign trade companies in Tianjin are expected to display thousands of products including handicrafts, sports and electronic products, toys, daily necessities and outdoor products at the fair.

The fair has been an annual event since 1994.