China increases nucleic acid testing capacity

(Xinhua)    11:32, September 26, 2020

BOAO, Hainan, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's nucleic acid testing capacity has hugely improved, which is the key to the epidemic response in the coming autumn-winter season, a health official said Friday.

"It is essential to apply the successful experience gained in the first half of this year to the prevention and control of the epidemic in autumn and winter," Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission, said at a conference in Boao in south China's Hainan Province.

With regular prevention and control measures in place, the principle of early detection, reporting, quarantine and treatment should be maintained, while the nucleic acid testing capacity should be enhanced to ensure early detection of the virus, Jiao said.

Jiao also stressed the need to further improve the disease control system, build a strong public health system, and leverage the strength of traditional Chinese medicine in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic. 

